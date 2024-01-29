Management Buy-Out at one of Northamptonshire’s most established Estate Agents.
Your Move Hobin Roberts – now Your Move Nolan Throw - has been trading profitably since 1995 and plays a significant role in the county’s residential property industry with a strong reputation built by the outgoing owners Ian Hobin and Neil Roberts. Says Sam, “Sean and I have nothing but gratitude and admiration for Ian and Neil’s years of nurturing, training and guidance, and wish them all the best with their well-deserved retirement.”Sean has worked for the business for 19 years specialising in Lettings and is nationally recognised for his work with ARLA (now Propertymark); Sam has 14 years’ experience and is a well-known local Residential Sales expert, so with 33 combined years of expertise they have all bases covered. Sam continues, “Early on in our careers we both realised that Hobin Roberts is a truly special and unique company. We are enormously proud to have adapted and survived some difficult times, such as the 2008 financial crisis, Brexit, COVID and two devastating fires in our Northampton town centre office, to name a few. We’re incredibly excited about the future and we look forward to building on the successes of this well established and market leading business.”
Your Move Nolan Throw will continue to operate from their 5 branches in Abington, Duston, Kettering, Kingsthorpe and Northampton with the additional industry leading Student/HMO and Property Management Departments which have proven to be hugely successful, now with more than 1,000 fully managed properties and 360 rooms. Furthermore, at the recent national LSL Estate Agency franchise conference, the Northampton branch won the award for the most 5* customer Google reviews, more than any other of the 300+ branches nationwide.
Hard work and local community are at the heart of Your Move Nolan Throw’s ethos, and as well as employing 38 people from the local area they support several local grass root football teams. Sean and Sam are fiercely committed to the franchise concept which harnesses all the benefits of an independently owned business with the strengths and recognition of a national brand.Looking ahead, Sean and Sam have ambitious acquisition growth plans and the new franchise deal secured with Your Move includes expanded territory which will take the partnership into Milton Keynes, Newport Pagnell, Banbury, Higham Ferres/Rushden, Thrapston, Oundle, Corby and Market Harborough. If you would like to find out more about buying, selling, letting or renting in Northamptonshire, or career opportunities within Your Move Nolan Throw, please contact Sam Throw or visit your-move.co.uk/Northampton.If you would like to find out more about Your Move Franchising, visit your-movefranchising.co.uk