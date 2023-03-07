A mother-of-four set to hand her notice in after the birth of her second child has praised an award-winning firm of Chartered Accountants for giving her the freedom to ‘perform’ in all areas of her life.

Speaking on International Women’s Day, ‘Dancing Queen’ Claire Emery says the flexible approach of Elsby & Co, where she is a partner, has not only helped her reach her career goals but to successfully juggle life as a wife, mother and one half of Abba tribute act Honey Honey.

Attracted by the company’s commitment to staff training and development, Claire first joined Elsby & Co 11 years ago.

Claire Emery (left) as ‘Agnetha’ in Honey Honey

She said: “From the moment I joined the company I received support and encouragement to further my career. Already a mother, I remember thinking I would just be happy to stay at the management level I entered at.

“I was encouraged to reach the next level. In the January I qualified as a Chartered Accountant; in March I gave birth to my second child.”

Claire wondered if she would be able to continue in her professional life.

She added: “I had a meeting with the company partner Carl and I had my notice in my bag. I thought I would have to leave as I wanted to work part-time, half days – it was important that I would be home with my children and involved in their bedtime routine.

“I was ready to leave, but he listened and just said, “that’s all fine”. Because of that I gave even more back. I worked hard and wanted to improve, to show I could make a success of being a working mum.”

Together with colleague Leona, Claire was put in charge of the firm’s office in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, following her promotion to Partner.

She added: “Leona is also a mother and we were able to job share and help each other.”

Currently juggling motherhood of a 20-year-old daughter, sons aged 13 and 10 and a four-year-old daughter - plus the management of a team of 60 people across the company, including a direct team of eight, Claire’s working arrangement allows her to fulfil all her roles successfully.

She added “I work 4 days in 3.5, have a son in a football academy and one that swims 10 hours a week and competes for the East Midlands Regionals in Water Polo. I also perform as ‘Agnetha’ in Honey Honey every other weekend.

“My children will always come first, and I just wouldn’t take on a job anywhere that didn’t provide the flexibility that Elsby & Co does.

“Here, as long as people work their hours, complete their jobs, it’s fine to work outside of the ‘normal’ working hours and I am passionate about helping the members of my team to reach their own goals using this same approach.”

With offices in Sywell and Rushden, the company employs 60 accounting professionals including 43 women and 17 men who have access to a range of supportive initiatives including flexible working, hybrid working and private health insurance.