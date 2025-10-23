Majorly delayed £12m STACK Northampton project now due to start in January 2026 – new target completion date revealed

Logan MacLeod
Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 09:12 BST
A £12m project to transform a former shopping centre in Northampton into a major food and leisure destination is now due to start in January 2026.

Plans to turn the former Market Walk shopping centre into a STACK venue are now expected to begin in the New Year, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The scheme is already more than a year behind schedule. An initial start date was set for summer 2024, with a planned summer 2025 opening, but WNC now says the project will not be completed until winter 2026, meaning it may now open in 2027.

Explaining the multiple delays, Reform Cllr James Petter, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure at WNC, said: “As with any major regeneration scheme, dates are always indicative and subject to change. Both teams are working hard to bring this project forward, and we’re confident that STACK Northampton will be worth the wait.

Plans to turn the former Market Walk shopping centre into a major food and leisure destination are now expected to begin in January 2026
“This development will create a vibrant destination for food, drink, live entertainment and events, and play a key role in the wider regeneration of the town centre. We look forward to sharing further updates as the scheme progresses.”

The redevelopment will see the site, which closed in 2021, converted into a mixed-use venue featuring a food hall, bars, retail units, and a lower ground floor for live music, fitness events and family activities.

In August, STACK admitted the project had been “a little ambitious” with its timescales.

A spokeswoman said at the time: “We’re really excited to be bringing STACK to Northampton, but as with many large-scale regeneration projects, there have been a number of factors which have pushed back our original programme."

The scheme is already more than a year behind schedule. An initial start date was set for summer 2024, with a planned summer 2025 opening, but WNC now says the project will not be completed until winter 2026.
WNC is supporting the development with £4.175 million from the Towns Fund alongside £8 million from STACK.

Chronicle & Echo has asked if any money has yet been handed over from WNC to STACK. The council has not responded at the time of publication.

Around 250 jobs are expected to be created once the venue opens, with proposed opening hours from 8am to 2.30am daily.

