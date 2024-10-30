Major retailer set to get go-ahead to open huge new store at vacant unit in Northampton retail park

Plans to allow a major national retailer to open at a busy retail park in Northampton have been recommended for approval.

A huge new Go Outdoors store at Unit 3 in St James Retail Park is set to get the go-ahead at a planning committee meeting next Thursday, November 7.

Plans were submitted in January this year to convert the former DW Sports, which has been vacant for three years after the firm went into administration.

A Go Outdoors spokesman previously said: “The proposed development will improve the choice for local shoppers by introducing a retailer who is not currently represented in Northampton… and demonstrate continued investor confidence in Northampton as a retail destination.

"The proposal will result in the re-use of existing vacant floorspace in a well-established destination and ensure its long-term occupancy. This in turn will make a positive economic contribution to the area.

"GO Outdoors will create up to 40 new jobs and will invest in the local economy as a result of the reoccupation. These benefits are significant.”

However, there have been delays on the application due to the retail space expanding from 2,250 square metres to 4,100 square metres. Because of this expansion, the Local Highway Authority raised concerns that the new store could increase traffic if allowed to convert into a supermarket in the future. However, WNC has put in a planning condition that restricts the unit's use to non-food retail only.

Explaining the expansion, a Go Outdoors spokesman said: “The GO Outdoors retail warehouse format is different from other town centre-type camping and leisure retailers, such as Millets and Mountain Warehouse, in that stores accommodate large display and demonstration areas for tents and bulky camping furniture.

"Bulky goods typically require a significant amount of floorspace for their storage, display and sale, as well as good vehicular access and servicing arrangements, and car parking provision in close proximity to enable products to be easily transported.”

GO Outdoors said it also considered the former BHS site in Abington Street and Sainsbury’s in the Grosvenor Centre but deemed that both were unsuitable mainly due to lack of car parking.

GO Outdoors, which has 93 stores across the country, offers a wide range of products including tents, tent accessories, camping equipment, caravanning equipment, bicycles, parts and accessories, climbing equipment and accessories, and more.

They will join The Range, DFS, McDonald’s, HomeSense, Home Bargains, Starbucks, Next Outlet, Iceland, and Bensons For Beds at the retail park.