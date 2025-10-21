A major retailer could be leaving a busy street in Northampton after just a year in business – here’s what we know.

Flannels, part of Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, opened its Wellingborough Road store in Northampton in autumn 2024, taking over the long-standing Thackerays boutique at 251 – 255 Wellingborough Road.

Thackerays had traded in the town since 1972 before it quietly closed its doors for good in summer 2024, after 52 years of trading.

The Wellingborough Road building, originally part of Northampton's booming boot and shoe manufacturing industry in the late Victorian era, was refurbished and reopened as Flannels.

Flannels is known for its designer fashion from brands such as Gucci, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

Now, less than a year later, the building is being advertised for sale and rent.

An online property listing shows the site is available “subject to vacant possession”, which means it could soon be empty. The same listing says the building could be used for “a number of alternative uses”.

The property also appears on Rightmove as a high street retail site for sale, with the price listed as “on application”.

As of this week, the Flannels store remains open and trading. Flannels has been contacted for comment.

Mike Ashley, who founded Sports Direct and owns Frasers Group, has been expanding his retail empire in recent years through brands such as House of Fraser, Jack Wills and Flannels.

Frasers Group also bought Thackerays’ sister shop, Circus, in the Drapery at the same time it bought Thackerays.

Circus closed down in autumn 2024 after first opening in 2001. It is now set to become a new Wingstop restaurant.