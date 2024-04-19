Major plans unveiled to build another warehouse and offices on country land near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major plans have been submitted to build a business hub on country land near Northampton.

Proposals have been submitted by CB Transport Refrigeration Ltd to build on land at Hill Farm near Upper Heyford and junction 16 of the M1.

The proposed project aims to provide a warehouse, catering to various industrial needs including manufacturing, storage, and distribution. Additionally, the plan incorporates dedicated office facilities to support business operations. This will be across 4,700 sqm of land.

Plans have been submitted to build a warehouse and offices just off the A4500 near Upper Heyford

The applicant said: “The proposed development will offer the business of CB Transport Refrigeration Ltd with a permanent premises to operate from. This will secure the long term future of the business within Northamptonshire as currently they only have a temporary agreement in place for their existing site on the Swan Valley Industrial Estate.

"The development will support the economic growth of the area and provide much needed commercial floor space comprising of Class B2 (manufacturing) and B8 (storage or distribution operations) use in an area where there is a clear demand for such space.”

The proposed site spans approximately 2.6 acres and is flanked by existing commercial establishments, including a waste management centre to the east and an installations business to the west. The vicinity also boasts additional commercial ventures such as the Oval Service Station and Panattoni Business Park.

The applicant said: “This strategic location presents an unparalleled opportunity for the introduction of further commercial development in the area. Leveraging its proximity to the local highway network, which includes the M1 and the A45, this vacant parcel of land stands poised to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, serving as a gateway to numerous major towns and cities across the country.”

Here's how the site could be laid out

In response to the proposed development, TDB Real Estate said: "The industrial market is in dire need of quality spaces. Prices are skyrocketing due to the scarcity. Many companies are considering relocating entirely because of the shortage. However, there's optimism with a proposed development set to provide quality industrial spaces in a suitable location, offering a lifeline for those struggling to find adequate space.”