Major grants to be unveiled to growing firms in South East Midlands at business conference

SEMLEP will unveil details of two new funding streams that are opening soon to growing businesses across Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes at its Show Me Success business conference.

The event will also give firms the chance to connect with other ambitious business leaders, hear from leading speakers, access university-led business masterclasses and take advantage of expert support from SEMLEP Growth Curve advisers.

SEMLEP chief executive Hilary Chipping said: “This is an important event for growing businesses, and we’re delighted to be using it to launch our new resilience and growing innovation grant schemes.

“We will be sharing with businesses all they need to know about the new grants, the eligibility criteria and how they can apply for them.

“Our business advisers will also be on hand to answer any questions organisations may have and can schedule in time to support them with their applications.”

SEMLEP Partnerships and Events Manager Samantha Hunter added: “Show Me Success will be a fantastic celebration of the rapidly growing businesses which have benefitted from our Growth Curve programme during the past three years.

“Even though the programme is ending in June businesses who are new to Growth Curve can still take advantage of support from its business advisers and network with around 100 businesses from across the region by signing up for this event.

“This event is free to attend because Growth Curve is fully-funded but spaces are limited so we’d urge firms to reserve their places online as soon as possible.”

There will be new grants of up to £50,000 available for capital projects which are focussed on growth, resilience and innovation.

SEMLEP will also be offering new grants of between £100,000 and £300,000 for capital projects linked with innovation, commercialisation of ideas and decarbonisation.

Show Me Success will be held at the new multi-million pound Hotel La Tour in Milton Keynes from 9am to 1pm on Friday, June 23.

High profile speakers attending the event include Martin Spiller, Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship at the world-renowned Cranfield University School of Management, who will deliver a session on Tips to Turbo Charge Business Growth.

Attendees will be welcomed with light breakfast refreshments and the event will conclude with a buffet lunch and networking at the hotel’s top floor Fourteen Sky Bar and Restaurant which has unparalleled views over Milton Keynes.

Growth Curve is open to businesses which are experiencing or projecting high growth in the next two to three years, have a minimum of two employees and a current annual turnover of £100,000 with projected 20 per cent annual growth minimum.

Growth Curve and its Growth Curve Peer Networks are part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

For further information about Show Me Success, including bookings, visit https://www.semlepgrowthhub.com/show-me-success/