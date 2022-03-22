Work is underway on the construction of Eddie Stobart’s new two-unit campus at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal.

The new facilities will allow the company to further expand its road and rail operations.

Eddie Stobart has operated out of its existing facilities at DIRFT since 1997, and the plan is to vacate on completion of the new units.

Expansion plans for DIRFT.

Sally Duggleby, vice president in the capital deployment and leasing team at Prologis UK, said: “We have a long relationship with Eddie Stobart and it’s brilliant to help them to expand their distribution operations at DIRFT.