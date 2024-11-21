Major bank in Northampton town centre temporarily closes down – here’s when it will reopen
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Santander in Market Square has temporarily closed this month to undergo a ‘fresh new look.’
The branch is set to reopen to customers next month, on December 4.
A Santander spokeswoman said: “We are currently in the process of refurbishing our Market Square branch, which will bring a fresh new look and feel for our customers, as well as new features to enhance their banking experience.
“We expect the branch to reopen on December 4 and are sorry for any inconvenience caused while we temporarily closed to bring you a refurbished branch.
"In the meantime, customers can complete everyday banking activities, including making cash deposits, at the Post Office branch on St Giles Street, approximately a five-minute walk from our Market Square branch.
"As always, we are able to support customers online, via telephone banking, and through online chat. We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers to our newly refurbished branch early next month.”
The nearest Santander branches are Wellingborough, Market Harborough and Kettering.
The Market Square itself has undergone a major £12.4 million refurbishment and is expected to be fully completed by the end of this month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.