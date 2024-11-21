Major bank in Northampton town centre temporarily closes down – here’s when it will reopen

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major bank in Northampton town centre has temporarily closed for refurbishment works – here’s when it will reopen.

Santander in Market Square has temporarily closed this month to undergo a ‘fresh new look.’

The branch is set to reopen to customers next month, on December 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Santander spokeswoman said: “We are currently in the process of refurbishing our Market Square branch, which will bring a fresh new look and feel for our customers, as well as new features to enhance their banking experience.

Santander bank in Market Square has temporarily closed for refurbishment worksSantander bank in Market Square has temporarily closed for refurbishment works
Santander bank in Market Square has temporarily closed for refurbishment works

“We expect the branch to reopen on December 4 and are sorry for any inconvenience caused while we temporarily closed to bring you a refurbished branch.

"In the meantime, customers can complete everyday banking activities, including making cash deposits, at the Post Office branch on St Giles Street, approximately a five-minute walk from our Market Square branch.

"As always, we are able to support customers online, via telephone banking, and through online chat. We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers to our newly refurbished branch early next month.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The nearest Santander branches are Wellingborough, Market Harborough and Kettering.

The Market Square itself has undergone a major £12.4 million refurbishment and is expected to be fully completed by the end of this month.

Related topics:SantanderNorthamptonPost OfficeWellingboroughMarket HarboroughKettering

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice