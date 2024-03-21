Main contractor secures care home scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The business, based in Corby, Northamptonshire, was awarded the contract by leading UK care provider Porthaven Care Homes after being appointed to a similar project for the client in Harpenden, Hertfordshire.

Demolition of the former fire station building, which has stood empty since 2020 when the fire service was relocated to a new Blue Light Hub at West Ashland, has already been completed.

It will be replaced by a four-storey, 75-bed care home described as ‘tranquil and settled’ by the developer, which will provide comprehensive care services for older people as well as those living with dementia.

A CGI of the care home being built on the site of a former fire station in Milton Keynes

Jordan Connachie, Managing Director of Kori Construction, said the development would fulfil a growing need for high quality care provision in the area, and was the perfect way to repurpose the former ‘landmark’ fire station.

“We’re delighted to be working with Porthaven Care Homes again, to bring forward this much-needed development,” he said.

“The scheme has been designed as a high-quality landmark building which will provide a safe and relaxed environment for residents, both inside and out.

“Residents will also benefit from a range of first class amenities as well as main views that look out across green space.

“Couple this with the high standard of care Porthaven is renowned for providing, and it will be a fantastic asset to the local community.”

The care home will consist of 75 bedrooms over three floors, complete with wet rooms, with staff and service facilities located on the fourth floor.

Amenities include a gym, hair salon, café, cinema, activity room, community lounge, community and private dining areas, and private, landscaped gardens.

Work to prepare the site got underway in November 2023 and the development will take around 18 months to complete.

Mr Connachie added the care home had also been designed with sustainability in mind.

He said: “The construction techniques we will be employing will lead to 19% reduction carbon emissions compared to traditional construction methods, and the care home will meet 20% of its energy requirements from renewable sources.

“This, alongside ecological enhancements and improvements to biodiversity, demonstrates how Porthaven is delivering for people and the environment.”

Steve Rickard, Development Director at Porthaven Care Homes, said: “We are delighted to be delivering another stunning purpose-built care home and sincerely look forward to embedding ourselves into the community.

“Professional and empathetic care is what Porthaven does best, and our team of compassionate staff are dedicated to the wellbeing, comfort and dignity of every single person in our care.