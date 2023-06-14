News you can trust since 1931
Magma takes leading advisory role in two Northamptonshire-based transactions, helping to secure an exit for the owners of both businesses.

Magma Corporate Finance has advised on two recent transactions in the automotive and industrial sectors.
By Karl GreavesContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read

In the automotive sector, Magma advised on the buyout of Pro-Align, a leading Towcester supplier of wheel servicing equipment. The transaction sees founders, Paul and Kathryn Beaurain, retire after more than 30 years with the business and transitions control to fellow co-founder, Philip Wylie who has extensive automotive industry and investment banking experience.

In the industrial sector, Magma facilitated the sale of Wellingborough based Maziak Compressor Services to Atlas Copco, a Swedish industrial group. The business will continue to operate as a stand-alone company under the Maziak brand name and the current senior management team. The acquisition expands Atlas Copco’s presence in the UK market.

"We are delighted to have advised on both of these transactions," said Shaf Bheda, Head of Corporate Finance at Magma. "They are a testament to our team's expertise and our ability to deliver successful outcomes for our clients. We are also pleased to have been able to support two local Northampton-based businesses in their growth ambitions."

Magma Rugby officeMagma Rugby office
