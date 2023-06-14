In the automotive sector, Magma advised on the buyout of Pro-Align, a leading Towcester supplier of wheel servicing equipment. The transaction sees founders, Paul and Kathryn Beaurain, retire after more than 30 years with the business and transitions control to fellow co-founder, Philip Wylie who has extensive automotive industry and investment banking experience.

In the industrial sector, Magma facilitated the sale of Wellingborough based Maziak Compressor Services to Atlas Copco, a Swedish industrial group. The business will continue to operate as a stand-alone company under the Maziak brand name and the current senior management team. The acquisition expands Atlas Copco’s presence in the UK market.

"We are delighted to have advised on both of these transactions," said Shaf Bheda, Head of Corporate Finance at Magma. "They are a testament to our team's expertise and our ability to deliver successful outcomes for our clients. We are also pleased to have been able to support two local Northampton-based businesses in their growth ambitions."