News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
43 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10.Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10.
Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10.

Magical Easter fun with Alice in Wonderland at Holdenby House in Northampton - IN PICTURES

From egg hunts to magnificent bird displays to croquet on the lawn - everything was happening this Easter at Holdenby

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

Alice in Wonderland emerged from the rabbit hole to host Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event over the bank holiday weekend.

Visitors participated in traditional fete games, marvelled at the Icarus Falconry’s predatory bird displays and - of course - embarked on Alice’s Easter egg hunt to find the coveted golden egg containing £100.

Of course, Easter is not Easter without chocolate. Tasty cakes and bakes were served up Holdenby House’s Old Stableyard Tearoom, run by Emily Armstrong - owner of the Mill House Tearoom in Wootton - following its launch last week.

Our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, visited Holdenby House to snap some photos of all who hopped down to enjoy the Easter fun - can you spot anyone you know?

Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10.

1. The Magic of Easter at Holdenby House

Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10.

2. The Magic of Easter at Holdenby House

Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10.

3. The Magic of Easter at Holdenby House

Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10.

4. The Magic of Easter at Holdenby House

Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Holdenby House