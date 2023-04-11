From egg hunts to magnificent bird displays to croquet on the lawn - everything was happening this Easter at Holdenby

Alice in Wonderland emerged from the rabbit hole to host Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event over the bank holiday weekend.

Visitors participated in traditional fete games, marvelled at the Icarus Falconry’s predatory bird displays and - of course - embarked on Alice’s Easter egg hunt to find the coveted golden egg containing £100.

Of course, Easter is not Easter without chocolate. Tasty cakes and bakes were served up Holdenby House’s Old Stableyard Tearoom, run by Emily Armstrong - owner of the Mill House Tearoom in Wootton - following its launch last week.

Our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, visited Holdenby House to snap some photos of all who hopped down to enjoy the Easter fun - can you spot anyone you know?

1 . The Magic of Easter at Holdenby House Holdenby House’s annual Magic of Easter event returned for 2023 from Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

