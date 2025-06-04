LWC wins ‘best distribution company'

We are excited to announce that LWC has won ‘Best Distribution Company’ at the highly regarded Drinks Business Awards, one of the most prestigious accolades in the drinks industry.

Nick Middleton from LWC commented to be named ‘Best Distribution Company’ is not only a reflection of our team’s hard work but also reinforces LWC’s reputation as an industry leader. This award highlights our ability to deliver on time, in full, and with the highest standards of quality, and it demonstrates that LWC is a company you can trust to meet your distribution needs with precision and reliability. This award is a win for everyone - from our warehouse teams, who ensure products are picked and prepared with care, to our drivers and delivery teams, who make sure every order is delivered with precision. But it’s also a reflection of the collaboration across the business, with everyone contributing to making LWC the partner of choice for drinks distribution. Our focus on service, efficiency, and innovation ensures that we meet the evolving needs of our customers and continue to be at the forefront of the distribution sector. We’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey - our customers, partners and every team member here at LWC. This is your success too, and we are excited to continue working together to raise the bar in distribution.