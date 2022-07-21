Luxury Northampton lifestyle store looking for retail business to take over available space

Luxury lifestyle and home store, Bell of Northampton, is looking for a retailer to take over Mooch's space instore.

An opportunity has arisen for a retailer to secure up to 2,000 square foot of space inside a Northampton luxury home and lifestyle store.

Bell of Northampton, based in Kingsthorpe Road, has been operating in the town for more than 120 years as a destination store for all things home and lifestyle.

Gift shop, Mooch, has recently vacated its space at Bell following a recent takeover and business restructure. This presents an opportunity for up-and-coming retailers looking to set up shop in Northampton.

Managing director of Bell Lee Ferris said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for a business that shares our ethos and values and is looking to attract customers shopping for things for their home.

“Over the last few years, we have added a select group of concessions within our store that are complementary to our brand ethos and add to our proposition. All of this together under one roof makes us a very unique, one-stop destination store that attracts customers from far and wide.”

The 20,000 sq ft store houses six independent retail businesses running concessions inside the store including CCE Landscaping, IOS Lighting, Luxe Cookshop, The Rose Gallery, Mills and Kinsella and York Smart Homes. Together, the businesses offer a variety of products and services for the home from bespoke kitchens and bathrooms to barbecues and hammocks.

Also inside the store is an ‘Instagrammable’ cafe called ‘Lunch @ Bell’.

Lee continued: “After an uncertain couple of years for retailers due to Covid-19, this could be the ideal time to commit to a physical High Street presence without the huge overheads.

“We have deliberately kept our rates low to support small independent retailers and make having a retail space more affordable. We also have onsite parking and a loyal customer base of people shopping for high end, quality products for the home that we can bring to a business.”

The concession will be available from September and Bell is open to allowing more than one business to share the space if they are the right fit for their store.

Anyone interested in the space is advised to contact Lee Ferris directly at [email protected]