Luxury nail salon pleased with first year in business at the heart of Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a nail salon is pleased with how the first year in business at the heart of Northampton town centre has gone.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nail Lab, located in Castilian Street above Aurora Hairdressing, opened in March last year with the aim of providing a luxury experience to achieve healthy nails.

Founder Rox Starcescu has been in the industry for the past 14 years and has lived in Northampton since 2016. Having worked in a few different salons, The Nail Lab was the right next step to progress in her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rox, who gained qualifications in BIAB and extensions to ensure no acrylic was offered in the salon, previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “People are looking for better looking nails rather than regular walk-in salons.”

The Nail Lab, located in Castilian Street above Aurora Hairdressing, opened in March last year with the aim of providing a luxury experience to achieve healthy nails.

It was important to the business owner to provide a more natural alternative to acrylic and to be an appointment-only salon.

When asked how business has been since opening last March, Rox said: “It’s been very good and we keep growing day by day, month by month.”

She agreed it has gone better than anticipated, and believes their medical grade sterilisation process is what sets them apart from other salons across Northampton and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team members are proud to invest in themselves, and the number of certificates and qualifications has increased significantly since this time last year.

It was important to the business owner to provide a more natural alternative to acrylic and to be an appointment-only salon.

Gaining their trainer certificate has been The Nail Lab’s proudest achievement since the business opened.

With a level three qualification in teaching and training, and having submitted all of their documentation to the Association of Beauty Therapists, the team looks forward to offering training of their own from May.

The first of three types of courses is for new and start-up nail technicians, who want an introduction to five techniques in natural nail manicures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second is three days of training for established nail technicians looking to enhance their knowledge on a technique they are less confident in. The team will adapt the training to their needs.

The final of three training courses is for aesthetic pedicures with gel polish and cuticle work, which is suitable for both new and established technicians.

For more information on The Nail Lab, visit the business’ Facebook page here.