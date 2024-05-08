Luxury lifestyle store Bell of Northampton wins award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Bell of Northampton launched their new website - abell.co.uk - earlier this year, after working with Northampton-based Supplyant on the project. The brief was to create a site that was more focused on the customer journey, sharing the team’s knowledge and experience to online customers in the same way they would in the physical store.

The new site has been built to illustrate what’s on offer in store and showcase the amazing kitchen and bathroom projects the team have completed for their customers through photos and testimonials. Other features include a map of the store and videos for each department to bring them to life. Developers and contractors also have their own dedicated space on the website to gather information about the specifications and services Bell of Northampton provides to the construction industry.

Managing Director of Bell of Northampton, Lee Ferris, said: “We are thrilled to have won the Website of the Year award. We invested a lot of time and money into producing an online tool which gives customers all the inspiration they need to create their dream home and we are very proud of what we have created.

“Last year our store celebrated 125 years in business. One of the reasons for our longevity is because we have innovated and evolved to become a successful multi-channel retailer that showcases its products through in-store events, sales and promotions as well as through ecommerce, social media, digital PR and advertising, blogs and email marketing. This new website is another example of this.

“Each month 27,000 customers visit our website, with the majority of those using mobile phones to browse content. With that in mind, we have created an online destination which showcases the very best of what Bell of Northampton has to offer, giving shoppers a glimpse into a store and an alternative way to browse and shop. Visitors to our website can also immerse themselves in brand stories from some of the biggest names in interiors, read blogs from our experts, and find information on the ways in which Bell of Northampton can turn that dream project into reality.”