Luxury lifestyle store Bell of Northampton serves up new-look barbecue shop just in time for summer

The shop, which is situated within the showroom at Bell of Northampton on Kingsthorpe Road, is the place to be for barbecues, outdoor kitchens and accessories, with something to suit every budget, every cuisine and every garden space.

Richard Kingston, Departmental Director – Fires, Stoves and Outdoor Living said: “We are delighted to be unveil our new-look BBQ Shop to our customers, just in time for the start of the summer season.

“After months of awful weather, we are all ready for some sunshine, and what better way to make the most of it than with a new outdoor kitchen or barbecue?

The Bell of Northampton barbecue team celebrate the launch of the new-look shop.

“At Bell of Northampton, we live and breathe outdoor cooking and are always here to share our experience and expertise with our customers. We also nurture strong relationships with some of the biggest brands in the world, welcoming them to events including our popular BBQ Bonanza and regular cookery demonstrations.