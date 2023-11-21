Lung health charity receives £1,500 donation form Northamptonshire homebuilder

Asthma + Lung UK has received a £1,500 donation from leading homebuilder Barratt Homes to assist with its essential work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite being the third biggest cause of death in the UK, lung conditions only receive two percent of public funding for medical research. Through investing in world-class medical research, expanding support services and campaigning, Asthma + Lung UK make respiratory health a priority.

The donation from Barratt Homes came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contribution from the developer will help fund support and information services, to aid people who struggle to breathe, better manage their condition and lead a healthier life.

BN - UK012 - Members of Asthma + Lung UK at a local meeting, receiving their cheque from Barratt Hom

Jane Wilks, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “We were absolutely delighted when we received an email to say that we had been chosen by Barratt Homes to receive this donation.

“Here at Asthma + Lung UK we are working towards a world where everyone has healthy lungs. One in five of us will develop a lung condition in our lifetime, and that is why our work is so important.

“Barratt Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a brilliant way to allow members of staff to make a contribution to causes that are close to their heart, and to have an impact in both their local area and nationwide. It is very important that businesses give back to their community, so we are very pleased to see this initiative being carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On behalf of everyone at Asthma + Lung UK, I would like to say a huge thank you to Barratt Homes. Without donations such as this one we would not be able to conduct our vital work.”

BN - UK021 - Members of Asthma and Lung UK at a local meeting

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Asthma and Lung UK a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Asthma + Lung UK.