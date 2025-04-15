Lord Mayor of Kettering welcomes Veincentre to the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Varicose vein specialists, Veincentre officially opened the clinic doors with the help of Lord Mayor of Kettering, Councillor Craig Skinner.

Councillor Craig was given a tour of the new clinic and was able to see first hand the treatment rooms and the high end equipment used to treat varicose veins and thread veins. Veincentre Kettering is conveniently located on Unit 5 Kings Court, Kettering Venture Park, Kettering just 5 minute drive from the city centre.

The new clinic has created five jobs in the local area including a receptionist, staff nurses and specialist vascular consultants.

To date, Veincentre has over 40 clinics located in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol and Southampton to name just a few.

Lord Mayor of Kettering with Dr James Harding at Veincentre in Kettering

Dr James Harding, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at Veincentre Kettering said: “It was great to meet Lord Mayor of Kettering Councillor Craig Skinner and we are all so grateful to him for giving up his time to come over and open our clinic.

"We’ve had a warm welcome from the people of Kettering who have all been impressed with our location and the level of care we provide. Our walk-in, walk-out procedures mean that patients can quickly return to their everyday activities, often returning to work the next day.

"With varicose veins affecting around 1 in 3 people, having a clinic here in Kettering is a great benefit to the town. These conditions can cause both cosmetic concerns and physical discomfort, and if left untreated, can lead to more serious complications such as venous ulcers and varicose eczema.

"We’re excited to be part of the community and help our patients feel their best.”

Veincentre is now the UK’s largest network of specialist clinics for conditions related to venous insufficiency, especially varicose veins, thread veins and certain venous ulcers.

