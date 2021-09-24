Look out for Daventry Spiderman plunging from massive Northampton Lift Tower to help other people with bowel cancer

The brave fundraisers will plunge down the tower.

John Andrews, 50, and Allan Simpson, 60, will abseil down the 418 foot National Lift Tower landmark, believed to be the largest permanent abseiling tower in the world.

The stunt will take place on Saturday, October 9, at 1pm

John was diagnosed with incurable and inoperable stage 4 bowel cancer in August 2019 and has been receiving treatment at Northampton General Hospital for the last two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan's abseil inspired John.

The friends met more than 20 years ago when Allan taught John to drive.

Allan abseiled down the Northampton Lift Tower back in 2017 which is what inspired John to organise this fundraiser.

John has also decided to dress as Spiderman for the abseil.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer. Over 42,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the UK.

John has been treated at Northampton General Hospital.

Donations can be given via the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-andrews21