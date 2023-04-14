Look inside newly revamped and extended Northampton town centre jewellers

2 . Michael Jones Jeweller revamp

Managing director Stuart O’Grady talking to Alex Waller from Saints. Stuart said: “Retail in the 21 st century has to be an experience if it is to compete with online sellers. We want our customers to sit down in a lounge area with a glass of champagne while choosing their wedding rings, we want them to select a luxury watch in a room that is suitable for such an occasion – that is something you simply cannot replicate on the internet. "The ice sculpture mirrors that experiential ethos behind the new design and will give one lucky customer a prized diamond to be proud of as we celebrate our new home.” Photo: Kirsty Edmonds