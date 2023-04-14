News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
37 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
1 hour ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
7 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Look inside newly revamped and extended Northampton town centre jewellers

The seven-figure investment hopes to create a “luxurious” new look

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST

A long-standing Northampton jewellers has undergone a huge refurbishment and extension as part of an investment programme.

Michael Jones Jeweller has revamped its store in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton as part of a seven-figure investment programme to create a luxurious new look for customers, complete with a private VIP area.

The independent jeweller, which is run as a co-operative, has had a presence in the town for more than 100 years and has extended into the former Burton’s unit in the shopping centre – a store it previously occupied back in the 1970s.

The new store also features a number of concessions, with dedicated areas for major watch brands including Longines, Bremont and Tissot.

Northamptons Saints stars Alex Waller, Alex Coles, Emeka Atuanya and Alex Mitchell were among the guests at a VIP launch event for the refurbished Michael Jones Jeweller store in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton on Thursday April 13.

More Saints players will be in attendance on Saturday (April 15) as part of a day of giveaways and promotions to celebrate the public opening. The redesigned store will stage a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Anne Jones, the wife of the original founder, at 10.30am on Saturday, April 15.

The first five customers to spend more than £100 will receive a pair of hospitality tickets for a game at Franklin’s Gardens next season while anyone spending more than £50 will be entered into a prize draw to win signed Saints merchandise.

Shoppers can also enter a competition to win a stunning half carat diamond worth £2,300 by guessing how long a specially commissioned giant ice sculpture will take to melt, revealing the sparkling gemstone.

Here are pictures from the VIP launch of Michael Jones Jeweller in Northampton town centre...

Inside the newly refurbished jewellers in Northampton town centre.

1. Michael Jones Jeweller revamp

Inside the newly refurbished jewellers in Northampton town centre. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Managing director Stuart O’Grady talking to Alex Waller from Saints. Stuart said: “Retail in the 21 st century has to be an experience if it is to compete with online sellers. We want our customers to sit down in a lounge area with a glass of champagne while choosing their wedding rings, we want them to select a luxury watch in a room that is suitable for such an occasion – that is something you simply cannot replicate on the internet. "The ice sculpture mirrors that experiential ethos behind the new design and will give one lucky customer a prized diamond to be proud of as we celebrate our new home.”

2. Michael Jones Jeweller revamp

Managing director Stuart O’Grady talking to Alex Waller from Saints. Stuart said: “Retail in the 21 st century has to be an experience if it is to compete with online sellers. We want our customers to sit down in a lounge area with a glass of champagne while choosing their wedding rings, we want them to select a luxury watch in a room that is suitable for such an occasion – that is something you simply cannot replicate on the internet. "The ice sculpture mirrors that experiential ethos behind the new design and will give one lucky customer a prized diamond to be proud of as we celebrate our new home.” Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Saints players were on hand to check out the new revamp and products on offer.

3. Michael Jones Jeweller revamp

Saints players were on hand to check out the new revamp and products on offer. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Inside the newly refurbished jewellers in Northampton town centre.

4. Michael Jones Jeweller revamp

Inside the newly refurbished jewellers in Northampton town centre. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4