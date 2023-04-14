Look inside newly revamped and extended Northampton town centre jewellers
The seven-figure investment hopes to create a “luxurious” new look
A long-standing Northampton jewellers has undergone a huge refurbishment and extension as part of an investment programme.
Michael Jones Jeweller has revamped its store in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton as part of a seven-figure investment programme to create a luxurious new look for customers, complete with a private VIP area.
The independent jeweller, which is run as a co-operative, has had a presence in the town for more than 100 years and has extended into the former Burton’s unit in the shopping centre – a store it previously occupied back in the 1970s.
The new store also features a number of concessions, with dedicated areas for major watch brands including Longines, Bremont and Tissot.
Northamptons Saints stars Alex Waller, Alex Coles, Emeka Atuanya and Alex Mitchell were among the guests at a VIP launch event for the refurbished Michael Jones Jeweller store in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton on Thursday April 13.
More Saints players will be in attendance on Saturday (April 15) as part of a day of giveaways and promotions to celebrate the public opening. The redesigned store will stage a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Anne Jones, the wife of the original founder, at 10.30am on Saturday, April 15.
The first five customers to spend more than £100 will receive a pair of hospitality tickets for a game at Franklin’s Gardens next season while anyone spending more than £50 will be entered into a prize draw to win signed Saints merchandise.
Shoppers can also enter a competition to win a stunning half carat diamond worth £2,300 by guessing how long a specially commissioned giant ice sculpture will take to melt, revealing the sparkling gemstone.
Here are pictures from the VIP launch of Michael Jones Jeweller in Northampton town centre...