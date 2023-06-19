Look inside derelict but once popular Northampton pub with lake views now on the market

The pub shut for good in 2020 after lockdown left business struggling

A once popular but now derelict pub in Northampton has been added to the market.

Billing Mill in the Causeway, Billing has been closed since 2020 after Greene King did not reopen the establishment after lockdown.

Now the pub, with capacity for more than 200 restaurant seats, is up for sale.

The venue boasts a large car park, views over the river and lakes, five acres of land, an ancient working water wheel with the possibility of providing hydroelectricity from the mill water wheel, a three bedroom flat above the pub, as well as a one bedroom flat.

Agents say: “An attractive and substantial stone and brick property benefiting from several recent extensions to the building to provide 200+ cover restaurant / public house.“Land area approx. 2HA/five areas compromising of a stream running through the pub (glassed gallery) and 10m perimeter of a lake with opportunity for moorings and fishing jetties.”

Agents also say the property could be bought for change of use, subject to planning permission.

All of this could be yours for £2.5 million.

Take a look around the once popular pub in Northampton, which is now up for sale, with the pictures below.

(Listed by A J Mackaness, marketed by Rightmove).

