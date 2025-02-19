Look around recently reopened and revamped gym in Northampton's Sol Central

By Carly Odell

Published 19th Feb 2025
A gym, which previously operated in Northampton’s Sol Central more than two decades ago, has returned to the space.

Topnotch Gyms reopened in Sol Central at the start of 2025, with a revamped space, which includes “cutting-edge” gym equipment, a swimming pool, steam room, sauna and more.

The gym company says its core values are: cutting-edge facilities, friendly personal service, and a commitment to ensuring that every member is treated as an individual, not just a number.

Dan Hill, business manager, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Topnotch Gyms back to Northampton.

“Our mission has always been to provide an unparalleled fitness, wellness, and health experience, and this newly revamped facility embodies that vision.

"On a personal note, having been the manager for 18 years, and being part of the original Topnotch story, I am thrilled to oversee this new chapter and the exciting plans we have going forward.”

Topnotch Health Clubs previously operated in Sol Central more than two decades ago, before rebranding as Fitness4Less in 2012. At the end of 2024, Fitness4Less bid farewell to its Northampton location, which allowed Topnotch Gyms to re-establish its presence in the town.

Members can expect cardio, functional, resistance, and strength training equipment, a range of group exercise classes, from Yoga and Pilates to high-energy HIIT sessions and Zumba, expert personal trainers and relaxation and recovery facilities, including a sauna, swimming pool, and steam room.

The venue also has a fresh protein shake bar and will offer regular themed community exercise events and workshops, as well as a ladies-only workout space.

Take a look around the recently reopened and refurbished gym in Northampton’ Sol Central, with the pictures below.

