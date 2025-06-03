Look around Northampton's Matalan after refurbishment designed to create 'seamless' experience

Matalan in Weedon Road relaunched on Saturday (May 31) after undergoing a transformation. The launch event included giveaways, a DJ, entertainment, face painting and balloon modelling.
The updated shop now boasts an expanded range across fashion and home, as well as a new service hub at the front of the store, complete with tills and fitting rooms, improved feature displays and design upgrades - focused on convenience and creating a more enjoyable shopping environment.
Natalie Fowler, Northampton store manager said: "We’re delighted to present the newly renovated Northampton store, now featuring a range of exciting enhancements.
"These updates are designed to create a more seamless and enjoyable shopping experience.”
Matalan says the refurbishment is part of its continued commitment to enhancing the shopping experience across its nationwide store estate.
Take a look around the newly refurbished Northampton Matalan with the pictures below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.