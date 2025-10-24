Longest-standing Northampton brewery brand is proudly being showcased in a Parliament bar

The leading beer of the longest-standing brewery brand across Northampton is proudly being showcased in a bar in the Houses of Parliament over the coming weeks.

Phipps Northampton Brewery Company’s IPA is available on the guest tap at Strangers’ Bar in Parliament in line with the celebration of Northamptonshire Day.

The business, located in Kingswell Street, first moved to the town in 1817 but dates back to as early as 1801 in Towcester.

Following the company’s return to independence under the control of the founding family once more, the iconic Phipps IPA was revived in 2008 and the Albion Brewery followed in 2014.

After 16 years of brewing at the end of 2024, it was time for the next generation to take over and plot the course of the business

It was a long search for the right candidate, who was happy to carry the weight of the brand’s history on their shoulders – as well as bringing fresh ideas to sustain Phipps’ future.

Johnny Howes joined Phipps from Magpie Brewery in Nottingham in October 2024, and the move down to the East Midlands was a homecoming for him as he was born and raised in Kettering.

He and director Jeremy Phipps were in attendance at the Northamptonshire Day Parliamentary Reception on Thursday, October 23 – to showcase the business to the packed room of people and celebrate Phipps IPA’s guest appearance in Strangers’ Bar.

“It's really nice to be proud of our county and show what it can offer,” Johnny told the Chronicle & Echo. “I was born and grew up in Kettering and it’s always felt like Northamptonshire had more to offer, so it’s nice to shout about that and be proud of it.”

It was Mike Reader MP for Northampton South who put Phipps NBC forward to have a guest ale in Strangers’ Bar, and the process started all the way back in December 2024.

Johnny said: “They’ve taken some of our Phipps IPA, which is one of our recipes from the early 1900s. Back then it was known as one of the hoppiest beers of its time. It’s a traditional ale and they’re serving it to the MPs at the moment.”

Johnny praised the “cool” opportunity for the long-standing business, especially as it coincided with Northamptonshire Day and the fact that the country’s leaders will enjoy a taste of Phipps.

When asked how things have been since he joined the business in late 2024 after taking over from his cousins, Johnny said the journey has been “really good” so far and it has “revived his love for the county”.

He admitted that it is easy to grow up somewhere and take it for granted, but he praised the wide variety to see and visit around Northamptonshire.

For more information on Phipps Northampton Brewing Company, visit the business’ website here.