Long-standing solicitors firm of 75 years prepares for ‘monumental’ move outside of Northampton town centre

The team at a long-standing solicitors firm of 75 years is preparing for a “monumental” move to new premises outside of Northampton town centre.

Max Engel Solicitors, which has been located at its Hazelwood Road location for more than seven decades, is relocating to the heart of the Wootton community.

The business celebrated its 75th anniversary last September and this exciting next step is a reflection of the firm’s ongoing growth and success.

It was 11 years ago when Helen Carville, who had trained with the firm, became managing partner and was entrusted with its future in 2020 when Richard Engel started his well-deserved retirement.

Helen, who runs the ship alongside Sara Lawson, has worked for Max Engel Solicitors for 28 years and the Hazelwood Road premises is the only workplace she has known.

The team will close the doors in Hazelwood Road for the final time on Friday (February 28) and will reopen in Tudor Court, Wootton on Monday (March 3).

“We’re moving to the heart of the community,” Helen told the Chronicle & Echo. “There’s never a good time to make a monumental move, but the right premises came up and we had to do it. We’re looking to the future of the business.”

There is currently no solicitors firm in Wootton and the team hopes to fill a gap in the service provision.

Helen described the “fabulous building” they are moving to, which is modern, purpose-built and open plan. The hope is that moving from the traditional and less practical building will encourage greater staff collaboration.

Helen continued: “We want a building that employees are proud to work in. We want to provide growth, opportunities and training from the new space.”

There is a lot of excitement among the team for this fresh start, and everyone has been getting stuck in behind the scenes. “There’s a real buzz but we’ll be sad to leave,” said Helen.

When asked about the importance of supporting long-standing and independent businesses like Max Engel Solicitors, Helen pointed out that many firms set up at the same time have since closed.

She believes it is down to the trust and loyalty of both clients and staff members that the business has survived, and they look forward to being immersed in their new community.

For more information on Max Engel Solicitors, visit the business’ website here.