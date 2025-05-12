Long-standing restaurant owner proud to have reached decade milestone in Northampton town centre

The owner of a long-standing restaurant is proud to have reached a decade open in Northampton town centre at the end of last year.

Nuovo, in Abington Street, was founded by Stewart Wright back in December 2014 – having already established himself among the town’s hospitality scene with Papa Cino’s and Sophia’s.

When the new opportunity arose to open Nuovo and do something alternative to what he had already launched in Northampton, he jumped at the chance.

The aim of Nuovo was to create somewhere that would “sit just as well in London as Northampton” by being “urban, cosmopolitan and to push the boundaries” of what already existed.

Nuovo is known for its Cichetti, described as tapas-like small plates of Italian food. The restaurant is run by a team of Northamptonians, who pride themselves on regularly creating new specials to a high standard.

“It is interesting at the moment and it feels like there are changes afoot,” Stewart told the Chronicle & Echo. “Dining habits are changing and people are taking a breath at things going on in the world and society. It’s a point where things might become different. It feels strange, like 2008.”

When asked to elaborate on how dining habits have changed in recent years, Stewart spoke of his bias towards dining out rather than at home.

He emphasised the joy in being served fresh food at its absolute best after it has been cooked, as well as the experience created by the venue. Nuovo does not offer deliveries for this reason.

When asked what he believes customers like most about the offering at Nuovo, Stewart said the standard of service, food and their bespoke cocktails made by staff member Charlie. These factors are also what Stewart believes sets Nuovo apart from other venues.

The founder is proud that the restaurant is still going strong after a decade, as well as building a team of “great Northampton people” who “all buy into the business”.

For more information on Nuovo, visit the restaurant’s website here.