Long-standing orthodontics surgery in Northampton closes its doors for good, with all appointments cancelled

A long-standing orthodontics practice in Northampton that took on hundreds of NHS patients has sadly closed its doors for good.

Cheyne Walk Orthodontics, located in Cheyne Walk, opposite Northampton General Hospital, officially closed down as of today (Friday, November 1).

The surgery has sent out letters to patients stating the decision was due to a “lack of funding”, adding that all patients will receive a letter from the NHS to help them relocate to another clinic.

The letter reads: “It is with great regret that Cheyne Walk Orthodontics has permanently closed. The decision is a result of lack of funding. We have been continuing to service NHS patients at our own cost in order to maintain service, but we cannot continue to do this. The NHS will be writing you a letter to relocate you to another clinic.”

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said: “We have been working closely with the contract holders to ensure that patient care and the transfer of patient care is managed locally before the end date of November 30.

“The East Midlands Primary Care Team are in negotiations with surrounding local orthodontic providers within Northamptonshire to ensure patient care is transferred to local Orthodontic Services, this will include all patients currently receiving treatment, or supervised retention, and patients that may have been newly referred to Cheyne Walk Orthodontics and are awaiting assessment.

“Any patient requiring dental care in the first instance should contact their NHS dentist, if the dental treatment is deemed urgent, then patients should contact NHS 111 services for signposting to an urgent care dental service provider.”

The clinic, established in 2006, served both NHS and private patients, specialising in various orthodontic treatments, including traditional braces, Invisalign, and more. They offered NHS-funded braces for eligible children and also provided private orthodontic services for both children and adults.

While the practice previously had a reputation for its quality service and experienced staff, recent Google reviews from patients have been mixed.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) conducted multiple inspections at the clinic. Their latest report in 2019 noted significant improvements, particularly in management, staff training, policies, and procedures, which the CQC assessed positively under the "well-led" category.

The site employed eight staff members.

Nearby options for similar services include: Northants Dental Ltd, Castilian Street Dental Practice, and Abington Dental Practice.

In response to this closure and growing concerns about access to NHS dental care, Chronicle & Echo has submitted a Freedom of Information request to investigate the state of NHS dental services in Northampton. They seek information on the number of NHS dental contracts, current patient registrations, practices accepting new NHS patients, waiting times, and any recent contract terminations.