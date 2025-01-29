Long-standing Northampton salon owner of more than two decades says giving back is most important

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing Northampton salon owner of more than 20 years says giving back to the community and loyal customers is of utmost importance to her and her team.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beauty Withinn, in Harlestone Road, was founded by Natalie Faulkner and it first opened in the former Park Inn Hotel before moving to St James around a decade ago.

Natalie initially had a small room and was joined by just one member of staff, before the business and team expanded and they moved to their now much bigger premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business has continued to do a lot for the community in that time, particularly by hosting free pamper mornings for adult cancer patients in collaboration with The Lewis Foundation and giving back on International Women’s Day.

Beauty Withinn, in Harlestone Road, was founded by Natalie Faulkner and it first opened in the former Park Inn Hotel before moving to St James around a decade ago.

“I feel passionately about looking after others and making people feel amazing,” Natalie told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s about creating an atmosphere for people to come along and enjoy themselves. We want to bring people together.”

Having lost her mother to cancer more than 10 years ago, the business owner said this “touched her heart” and encouraged her to focus on looking after others and giving back.

A variety of hair, beauty, nail and aesthetic treatments are available at Beauty Withinn, and a new system is soon being introduced to help those who have experienced hair thinning or loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome everyone in and it’s very relaxed,” said Natalie, when asked what customers like most about the salon. “We’re a home-from-home experience.”

The team respects if visitors would rather enjoy their treatment in peace, but they can equally make the most of the vibrant chat happening throughout the salon. The most important thing to Natalie is that everyone feels comfortable.

“It’s amazing that we’re still here,” said the founder. “We try to understand our customers and give back to them. We’re not overpriced and you’ll always get 110 percent from my team.”

Natalie says everyone will be met with a smile and she often gives hugs to her clients to reassure them that everyone is going to be okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beauty Withinn’s upcoming pamper morning for adult cancer patients is planned for next Monday (February 3), and the salon will also be accepting monthly nominations for anyone who deserves a free pamper.

Natalie also wanted to highlight that one of her staff members recently completed training with a company which makes wigs for The Princess Trust. Any person who would like to donate hair to the organisation will be given a free cut at Beauty Withinn in return for their generosity.

For more information on Beauty Withinn and what the team has in store for 2025, visit the salon’s Facebook page here.