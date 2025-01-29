Long-standing Northampton salon owner of more than two decades says giving back is most important
Beauty Withinn, in Harlestone Road, was founded by Natalie Faulkner and it first opened in the former Park Inn Hotel before moving to St James around a decade ago.
Natalie initially had a small room and was joined by just one member of staff, before the business and team expanded and they moved to their now much bigger premises.
The business has continued to do a lot for the community in that time, particularly by hosting free pamper mornings for adult cancer patients in collaboration with The Lewis Foundation and giving back on International Women’s Day.
“I feel passionately about looking after others and making people feel amazing,” Natalie told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s about creating an atmosphere for people to come along and enjoy themselves. We want to bring people together.”
Having lost her mother to cancer more than 10 years ago, the business owner said this “touched her heart” and encouraged her to focus on looking after others and giving back.
A variety of hair, beauty, nail and aesthetic treatments are available at Beauty Withinn, and a new system is soon being introduced to help those who have experienced hair thinning or loss.
“We welcome everyone in and it’s very relaxed,” said Natalie, when asked what customers like most about the salon. “We’re a home-from-home experience.”
The team respects if visitors would rather enjoy their treatment in peace, but they can equally make the most of the vibrant chat happening throughout the salon. The most important thing to Natalie is that everyone feels comfortable.
“It’s amazing that we’re still here,” said the founder. “We try to understand our customers and give back to them. We’re not overpriced and you’ll always get 110 percent from my team.”
Natalie says everyone will be met with a smile and she often gives hugs to her clients to reassure them that everyone is going to be okay.
Beauty Withinn’s upcoming pamper morning for adult cancer patients is planned for next Monday (February 3), and the salon will also be accepting monthly nominations for anyone who deserves a free pamper.
Natalie also wanted to highlight that one of her staff members recently completed training with a company which makes wigs for The Princess Trust. Any person who would like to donate hair to the organisation will be given a free cut at Beauty Withinn in return for their generosity.
