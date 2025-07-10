Long-standing Northampton barber shop proud to be ‘fully booked’ and aims to get ‘bigger and better’

The owner of a long-standing Northampton barber shop is proud to “always be fully booked”, with the aim of making the business “bigger and better” as time goes on.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

G’s Barbers, located in Billing Garden Village, is a female-owned venture offering all aspects of gents barbering services – from haircuts to face shaves.

It was founded by Gaynor Smith back in November 2012 and she has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Gaynor is from Thorplands, it made sense to establish her business nearby and she was drawn in by the new and unique huts installed at Billing Garden Village at the time.

G’s Barbers, located in Billing Garden Village, is a female-owned venture offering all aspects of gents barbering services – from haircuts to face shaves.

Gaynor told the Chronicle & Echo: “Business has been really good and we’re always fully booked. We’re taking on a college apprentice from September and we’ll be able to take on more customers from then.”

The founder was asked what customers like most about the business, and what keeps them coming back for more.

Gaynor believes it is the “homely and friendly” environment they have created by speaking to all customers and making them feel at ease when having their hair cut. The team likes to have a laugh with their clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

G’s Barbers will celebrate 13 years in business this November, and Gaynor is most proud that they have survived for almost a decade-and-a-half when so many others have not.

The business was founded by Gaynor Smith, pictured far left, back in November 2012 and she has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

“We’re flying high and doing really well. We must be doing something right,” said Gaynor, who says it does cause worry as more and more barber shops pop up around the town.

Talking about what sets G’s Barbers apart from other businesses offering similar services, the founder said: “We’re a team of all female barbers. There were a lot more female barbers when I was training, more than men at one point.”

Gaynor stands firm that Billing Garden Village is the “perfect” location for her business and as the only barber shop on site, she plans to remain there for the long haul.

For more information on G’s Barbers, visit the business’ Facebook page here.