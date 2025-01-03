Long-standing business owner urges community to support independents in ‘challenging’ 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing business owner of more than a decade has urged the community to support independents during what he predicts will be a “challenging” year ahead.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Reid first established Friars Farm, located in Foundry Street, 13 years ago. It was more than two years ago when he expanded his offering with another two businesses – The Northampton Cheese Company and The Northampton Charcuterie Company.

Each is standalone but complement one another. Friars Farm offers chutneys, sauces and preserves, and the cheeses, meats and charcuterie made by the other two businesses go hand in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With The Artisan Collective Farm Shop in Milton Keynes and his stall at the reopened Market Square, Steve has plenty to keep him busy.

Steve Reid first established Friars Farm, located in Foundry Street, 13 years ago. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“It’s been a strange year,” Steve told the Chronicle & Echo, reflecting on 2024. “I would guess the election and the budget have had a massive impact, and things are changing all the time.

“People aren’t really spending with retail across the board, so we’ve all got to push and support everybody really.”

Comparing his new stall on the Market Square versus his Milton Keynes shop, Steve said ‘the pod’ is doing well considering it is one-fifth of the size and does not sell alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been up and down, and the weather doesn’t help,” he said. “We’re busy in the pod and it’s running on the same branch as Milton Keynes, apart from alcohol purchases on Saturdays and Sundays.”

With The Artisan Collective Farm Shop in Milton Keynes and his stall at the reopened Market Square, as well as his three businesses, Steve has plenty to keep him busy. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Steve was pleased to be inundated with cheese orders in the run up to Christmas, and he believes the current products created by Howard the cheesemaker are in a league of their own. The blue cheeses were “flying off the shelves” during the festive period.

When asked what message he wants to send as everyone navigates the new year, Steve said: “Try and support when you can. It’s difficult with the cost of living crisis affecting everybody, and the potential of energy prices going up.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing, and create new cheese and products. We’ll take it month by month as it’s going to be unpredictable.”

For more information on Steve Reid’s business ventures, visit his website here.