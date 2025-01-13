Long-standing beauty salon proud to celebrate 14 years open in Northampton as challenging times remain
Zone Beauty, formerly Zara’s, was first established in December 2010 by Zara Kaur. Her first salon was in Market Walk, previously known as Peacock Place, before it moved to the Drapery in August 2020.
A second salon was opened in Wellingborough Road around three years later, and the business has continued to build on its loyal customer base ever since.
The move from Market Walk to the Drapery had a positive impact on custom, and Zara told the Chronicle & Echo that it brought their buzz back as they were more accessible in the town centre.
When setting up Zone Beauty, the business owner did not believe there was a beauty salon in Northampton that offered the treatments that were in demand, particularly threading. She decided it was a good time to test the market and has not looked back since.
“We have seen some challenges over the years but we’re looking ahead to the future,” said Zara, who expressed some concerns about what 2025 has in store for independent businesses.
“Hopefully we survive. Reaching 14 years is because of the wonderful people in Northampton who trust in us.”
Zara believes the quality of the services they offer and the family environment is what customers like most about the experience at Zone, and what keeps them coming back for more.
When asked what she believes sets them apart from other salons across Northampton, Zara said they are always looking for new treatments to introduce and ways to improve their quality and customer care.
They value feedback from visitors and the team believes it is key to use this to build on the business.
Zara’s proudest achievement since establishing Zone Beauty in Northampton is the employment opportunities they have offered to so many – as well as work experience and placements to aspiring beauticians still in education, having partnered with a nearby college.
“14 years is something to celebrate and be proud of,” said Zara, who looks forward to introducing new treatments in 2025 and building on her wealth of experience.
