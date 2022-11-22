Long serving staff member has grown up at Northampton vehicle leasing firm

Aby Mason started at Silverstone Leasing just a couple of months after managing director Scott Norville established the company in 2012.Since then, she has worked her way up the ranks, going from an administrative sales support role to a sales executive, before being promoted last year to her current position as head of in contract.Aby, who was just a teenager when she began her journey at Silverstone Leasing 10 years ago, said it had been a privilege to grow alongside the company, which also celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year.She said: “10 years feels like a really special occasion, as the business is only just 10 years old as well. It’s really nice that I’ve been here throughout the growth of the business and ended up being Scott’s right-hand woman.“I’ve been here so long that it’s not just a job. I feel like I’ve literally grown up here. I’m so grateful to Scott for giving me that chance in 2012 and for his unwavering support and guidance. We are a family here and I genuinely feel like I’m part of the foundations.”Many of the administrative processes currently in place at Silverstone Leasing have been implemented by Aby over the years.

“There were no policies or admin processes before me, so I was starting from scratch when I joined,” said Aby. “All the processes now for Silverstone Leasing and our sister company Embrace Leasing were created by me. When Covid hit, I was the only member of staff not to be furloughed as I’m the only person here who can cover all aspects of the business.”It was three years into her Silverstone Leasing career when Aby started taking sales enquiries, but she soon got a taste for it and went into full time sales. It was the competitive nature of the role that kept her interest, but her head was turned in 2021 when Scott promoted her to run the newly formed renewals team.Aby said: “When the head of in contract role was given to me that was a really big thing. I was running a new department and because we are very customer focussed, I felt like it was an amazing opportunity. I had a brand-new role made for me and I was told to run with it.”The Silverstone Leasing team celebrated Aby’s milestone with an anniversary meal and numerous gifts.Aby said: “It has been a journey - what a journey! When I started, I had no knowledge of cars whatsoever but now people underestimate me. I’ve learned lots about the industry and the general running of the business.“I’d like to thank the whole team and everyone who has sent me messages of congratulations, it is very much appreciated. Silverstone Leasing will always have a special place in my heart. Here’s to the next 10 years!”Scott said: “Aby is an invaluable member of the Silverstone Leasing team. I am immensely proud of Aby and all that she has achieved so far and I would like to thank her for her efforts and her loyalty.”