'Long-established' Northampton caravan park with 59 pitches up for sale for £4.5 million

Agents say the holiday park has “significant, year-round” income

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:27 BST

A “long-established” Northampton caravan park with 59 caravan pitches has been added to the market for £4.5 million.

Riverview Caravan Park between Billing and Cogenhoe – close to nearby holiday park Billing Aquadrome – has “significant” year-round income potential due to lodges and caravan pitches on the 4.1 acre site.

In total, the park has 59 caravan, 39 privately owned lodges/caravans, 12 park owned rental units, four empty pitches, four stock units and five residential buildings

Agents say: “Riverview Caravan Park is a long-established holiday park overlooking the attractive Nene Valley.

"The park generates significant income from pitch fees and rent from five dwellings. There is potential for residential use on the park, due to the longstanding full time occupation of many of the lodge and caravan owners.”

The property is listed by Avison Young.

This Northampton holiday park is up for sale for £4.5 million.

