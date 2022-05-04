Long Buckby micro-pub with big reputation raises bar to win CAMRA award

A pub in Long Buckby that started life as an Indian restaurant has gone on to win a prestigious award.

The Badgers Arms is CAMRA’s Northamptonshire County Pub of the Year 2022.

Husband and wife team Ali Gage and Jeff Harrison were presented with the award last week.

Ali Gage Harrison (Landlady), Abi Cocks (Team Member), Jeff Harrison (Landlord) and Berni Peal (Chairman of Northamptonshire CAMRA)

The couple opened the upstairs micro-pub in December 2017. It specialises in local real ales and craft ciders, although the pub is also known for its extensive gin selection and quality wines.

Ali said: “To be awarded this accolade is truly amazing, considering that there are so many great pubs in Northamptonshire.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this award and would like to thank CAMRA and our incredibly supportive customers.”