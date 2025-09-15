Local web development business it’seeze back mission to ‘mend mental health culture’

A successful national website business that supports firms across the UK is giving its backing to a new project, about to be launched, that has a mission to mend mental health culture across the UK.

Steve Axtell, the Northamptonshire franchisee holder of it’seeze websites has built a successful career over the last decade and a half supporting hundreds of businesses build websites and is now helping to sponsor the production of The Laura & Ashley Show, an online pod cast, which will support middle aged men, young women and their mental health.

The Laura & Ashley Show, is being produced by award winning business owners Laura Till and Ashley Riley and will air 15 ‘warts and all’ episodes.

Issues such as personal mental health challenges, being a middle-aged man, the experiences of being a young woman in the workplace, PTSD, anxiety, depression and mental health care as well as the challenges of health and fitness and the impact on family and friends will be discussed.

“As an entrepreneur that has supported business big and small across the East Midlands over the last fifteen years, I know the real challenges that so many people can experience with their mental health.” said Steve Axtell who met with Laura Till and Ashley Riley when they recorded The Laura & Ashley Show this summer.

“I am very aware that guys don’t speak or act anywhere near enough when it comes to their mental health.” Steve continued.

That is why I wanted to do my bit to support the wider business community when it comes to their mental health. That is why it’seeze are backing The Laura and Ashley Show and its mission to empower others to look after their mental health.”

Filming took place in August with The Laura & Ashley Show being aired across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and Tik Tok in the autumn.

“We are so grateful for the amazing support of Steve and it’seeze.” said one half of The Laura and Ashley Show, Ashley Riley. “While it is positive that more people now discuss mental health, there remains a problem of epidemic proportions when it comes to middle aged male mental health.”

“I’ve worked with Steve and the brilliant websites that he helps produce. They make a real difference to so many businesses and we sincerely hope The Laura and Ashley Show will also make a real difference. We couldn’t do that without the generous support of people like Steve and it’seeze.”

The Mental Health Foundation has found that rates of self-harm amongst young women are three times more likely than young men to experience post-traumatic stress disorder.

Psychology Today reports the need for specific and tailored gender sensitive support for vulnerable middle-aged men. The Priory reports that 77% of men polled say they have suffered anxiety, stress of depression but only 40% of men have ever spoken to anyone about their mental health.

“We know that hundreds of thousands of men in the UK work in web development.” said Laura Till, from The Laura and Ashley Show. “That is why it is great that Steve and it’seeze, an established and successful website company, is supporting our work and helping us to get the message out to more people.”

Established in 2008, it’seeze are the UK's longest-running digital marketing franchise. They are also one of the UK's highest-rated website designers offering exceptional website design and affordable SEO with a reputation for delivering professionally designed websites and lifetime website support from a local point of contact.

Their journey into franchising began in 2008, and today they are a well-established and award-winning website design franchise with a close-knit network of franchisees operating throughout the UK and Ireland.