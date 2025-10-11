Local SSS Pet Care shortlisted for three UK Small Business Awards

Sheryl & Rozie and rest of the PAT team at the E&NH staff awards

Local Independent business SSS Pet Care has been named a 2025 finalist in three categories at the UK Small Business Awards: Best Small Business, Best Customer Service, and Female Entrepreneur of the Year for owner Sheryl Buchanan.

SSS Pet Care was founded in Hertfordshire in 2012, but recently moved to Northampton. SSS serves clients across the UK, and have experience caring for all animals from fish to small holdings. SSS has built a trusted reputation, boasting almost 3200 Facebook followers and hundreds of 4+ star reviews across multiple platforms.

Sheryl and her beloved dog Rozie a Qualified Therapy Dog with Pets As Therapy, are no strangers to recognition. They have received multiple qualifications, nominations, and awards for voluntary community work, providing comfort and companionship at The Lister Hospital in Hertfordshire and appearing regularly at PAT events throughout Northamptonshire and Hertfordshire.

Sheryl said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised nationally. Competition is tough! These nominations represent over 13 years of passion, hard work, and genuine care for every animal entrusted to me.”

SSS offers many services to pet owners (for a full list check out her Facebook page) her most popular services are live-in Holiday Care, 'Paddles & Paws' and a Wedding Chaperone service. But Sheryls heart lies in helping people and dogs get over their anxieties; Sheryl specialises in humans fear of dogs (cynophobia) and confidence building in dogs from puppies to traumatised dogs.

If you'd like to follow SSS Pet Care or require any assistance with your beloved pet contact Sheryl on 📞 07513 659778

facebook.com/SSSPetCare

SSS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sss_petcare?igsh=MXMweTc4enh0OHE0bg==

Rozie even has an Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noseyrozie?igsh=NGM2ZXRpMWcyOWpr