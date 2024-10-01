Local opticians raises glasses to store reopening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations were in store for an opticians in Towcester as a brand-new look was unveiled to customers with an official launch party on Saturday 28 September.

Specsavers on Watling Street has recently undergone a transformation and celebrated in-style with live music from local musicians Rattle and Hum, goody bags including chocolates, sweets and vouchers for an eye examination and hearing aids, and cake for anyone who visited throughout the day.

The Mayor of Towcester, Councillor Damian Reynolds, cut the ribbon and officially reopened the store, before receiving an eye examination and hearing check from Daljit Purewal, store director, and hearing assistant, Megan Tew.

‘I’m honoured to have been invited to reopen the Specsavers’ store,’ Cllr Reynolds comments. ‘It’s great to see the ongoing investment into the business and the difference it makes to the community.

The Towcester team with the Mayor cutting the ribbon for the new store

‘The team have a wealth of experience and knowledge and are really welcoming. They talked me through each step of my examination and it was really interesting to learn more about the equipment and the importance of eye and ear health.’

Focusing on freshening up the store, the transformation includes new shopfloor fixtures and a fresh lick of paint throughout.

‘The launch party was a great success and the goody bags and cake went down an absolute treat,’ Stefano De Leo, store director at Specsavers Towcester, says. ‘After sixyears of supporting our community, it was great to come together with both familiar and new faces to celebrate the freshly refurbished space.

‘It was brilliant to welcome the Mayor in-store and we were delighted to demonstrate the capabilities of the equipment and the expertise of the team.’

To book an appointment at Specsavers Towcester, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/towcester, call 01327 358299 or visit the team in-store at 110 Watling Street, Towcester, NN12 6BT.