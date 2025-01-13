Local opticians focus on children’s safety

By Abbie Wood
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An opticians in Towcester has put children’s wellbeing in focus by donating high visibility vests to a local school.

Specsavers at 110 Watling Street provided 65 brightly coloured tabards to Towcester Primary School to ensure they can be seen clearly when out and about in the community.

The vests will help the youngsters stay safe when on school trips or volunteering in the area. The children will also be able to use them for breakfast and after school club activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We’re committed to supporting the community in any way we can,’ Stefano De Leo, store director at Specsavers Towcester, comments. ‘Now is a perfect time for us to provide the vests to help with visibility when the children are out and about.

Daljit Purewal, Stefano De Leo and some of the children from Towcester Primary SchoolDaljit Purewal, Stefano De Leo and some of the children from Towcester Primary School
Daljit Purewal, Stefano De Leo and some of the children from Towcester Primary School

‘It’s also still quite a long time before we can look forward to lighter evenings, so we hope the vests provide some peace of mind to parents and also to the teachers who look after the children during school hours.’

Related topics:SpecsaversTowcester
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice