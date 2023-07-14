Local MP and councillors celebrate success of Northampton jobseekers in event organised by The Salvation Army

The Rt. Hon. Sir Michael Ellis KBE KC MP, Councillor Danielle Stone and Mayor Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox joined The Salvation Army to meet local jobseekers to hear directly from them about how an employment service is preparing and helping local people to find work.

The Salvation Army’s ‘Employment Plus’ service has helped 45 local people in Northampton since September 2022, with advice and guidance on job seeking, applications and interview preparations, and even helping people at threat of eviction from their homes. Seven clients are now working, with four waiting on interview outcomes and other clients on their journeys to find jobs and stay in work.

Sir Michael said:

Captain Tim Stone, Sir Michael Ellis MP and Julie Howarth (Employment Plus).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Salvation Army’s Employment Plus programme has proven very successful already in helping people get into work and I was very pleased to visit the Northampton branch for their Employability Day. Captain Tim Stone and the other organisers have truly gone above and beyond to provide a great programme for our local community.”

Labour Councillor Danielle Stone said:

“I was absolutely delighted to hear about the person-centred approach used by The Salvation Army’s employment service to support people getting back into work. People have been given the time for their individual needs and to have their needs met.”

Captain Tim Stone, co-leader at the church said:

Captains Tim and Cheryl Stone awarded for their employment work

“Employment Plus helps people furthest from the job market develop the skills, confidence, and self-belief to find work and stay in work so they can transform their lives”.

The community employment service opens on Monday and Wednesday mornings from the church on Tower Street, Northampton with clients referred by the Job Centre and other sources. The service was set up to assist those people who face obstacles to employment such as a lack of education, digital exclusion, training or life skills, physical or mental health issues, disability or homelessness. Often the people who come to Employment Plus have nowhere else to turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 786,400 people in North and West Northamptonshire (2021) and according to the ONS, 21,400 people are economically inactive, but want to work*.

The Salvation Army believes that better access to employment support is the key to tackling poverty and in the past 12 months, has helped 35,000 people across the UK and Ireland with job support. 10,000 of those have received a full and structured journey towards employment with almost half, 42.9%, gaining employment.

Northampton Salvation Army church hosts worship on Sundays at 11am where everyone is welcome. Please contact: [email protected] to find out more.