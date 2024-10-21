Local martial arts club leads the way with new Safeguarding Code

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proaction Martial Arts, a prominent martial arts club operating across Northants, Beds, Bucks, and Oxon, is leading the charge in sports safeguarding, having successfully attained the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts "mark."

Achieving the Safeguarding Code demonstrates Proaction Martial Arts' commitment to upholding its duty of care to the community and young people. This recognition establishes Proaction Martial Arts as a provider that has reached and effectively maintained high safeguarding standards. The Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts helps parents and carers identify martial arts providers that have demonstrated good safeguarding practices, allowing them to make informed decisions when selecting a club for their child.

Sue Harrison, Stakeholder Marketing at the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts, stated: "We are delighted to see that so many clubs, including Proaction Martial Arts, have successfully attained the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts. When making choices about martial arts schools, parents and carers can easily determine, and be reassured that clubs in their local area are committed to safeguarding and upholding safe practices for their children if they display the Safeguarding Code 'mark'."

Jas Nicholson, Safeguarding Lead at Proaction Martial Arts, commented: "We are incredibly proud to have achieved the Safeguarding Code 'mark.' This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment and misssion to providing a safe and supportive environment for all our members. Ensuring the welfare of our students is our top priority, and this recognition reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of care in martial arts."

Proaction Martial Arts and their mascot with local police offers and Northamptonshire council representatives.

Developed in consultation with Sport England, representatives from martial arts governing bodies, and leading safeguarding experts, the Code is funded by the National Lottery and was launched by the Sports Minister in 2018. To date, over 1,300 clubs and settings have attained the Code.

For more information about the Safeguarding Code, contact [email protected].