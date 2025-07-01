Local marketing consultant, Dot & Stripe announced as a finalist in two categories in the Business Success Recognition Awards 2025

Tamara Holland, marketing consultant at Dot & Stripe has been named a finalist in the Freelancer of the Year and Service Provider of the Year categories at the Business Success Recognition Awards 2025.

The Business Success Recognition Awards, celebrate the fantastic work being done by businesses and individuals within the UK business community.

These recognition awards are open to all organisations nationwide regardless of size or maturity. The Business Success team independently judged over 500 entries and shortlisted the finalists, and a team of expert judges will be selecting the winners for each award.

There is a wide range of award categories which will be recognised and celebrated during an evening of entertainment and surprises.

As owner of Dot & Stripe (A marketing consultancy which supports the children’s activities sector), Tamara has played a key role in supporting her clients s to improve their marketing and drive better results.

“I am truly honoured to be recognised as a finalist in the Business Success Recognition Awards,” said Tamara. “This recognition reflects the hard work and passion that I have invested in my micro (but mighty) small business. It’s an absolute privilege to be included among such inspiring and successful businesses.”

The winners will be announced at the Recognition Awards ceremony on Saturday 13th September 2025, at the Crowne Plaza, Stratford Upon Avon.

Founder, Stacey Calder said: “Having read all the nominations that have come in it always amazes me what a diverse range of businesses we have in the UK. It makes me incredibly proud to be able to give a platform for small businesses to not only recognise their achievements, but to give them a way to raise their profile and showcase what they do. Visibility is key to a business at any time, but right now it’s vital.

Dot & Stripe celebrated their 5th year in business in 2025

“Our awards are back for the fourth year, and you can always feel the support in the room, with businesses supporting other businesses. This year has seen continued challenges for businesses, so we want to recognise that the hard work continues and deserves to be recognised.”

For more information about the awards and event visit: https://businesssuccessnetwork.co.uk/business-success-awards-2025/