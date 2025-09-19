Local marketing business announced winner at Business Success Recognition Awards 2025

Tamara Holland, founder of Mawsley based marketing consultancy Dot & Stripe, has been crowned Freelancer of the Year at the prestigious Business Success Recognition Awards 2025.

The Business Success Recognition Awards celebrate the fantastic work being done by businesses and individuals within the UK business community. With over 500 entries received across 17 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the resilience, innovation, and impact of SMEs nationwide.

As owner of Dot & Stripe, a marketing consultancy dedicated to supporting the children’s activities sector, Tamara has played a key role in helping business owners improve their marketing and drive better results. The judging panel praised her creativity, community impact, and passion for empowering small businesses.

Tamara said: “I am absolutely delighted to be named Freelancer of the Year. Supporting children’s activity providers and small businesses through Dot & Stripe is something I’m truly passionate about, so to be recognised in this way is incredibly special. The BSN Awards have been a wonderful celebration of collaboration and resilience, and I’m honoured to be part of it.”

Tamara Holland winner of Freelancer of the Year 2025

Founder of the Business Success Network, Stacey Calder, said: “The BSN Awards are all about recognising the incredible achievements of UK SMEs and giving them the platform they deserve. This year, the sense of collaboration in the room was truly heartwarming. Every single finalist and winner have inspired us with their stories – they are a shining example of the talent and determination that drives our business community forward.”

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday 13th September 2025 at the Crowne Plaza, Stratford Upon Avon. Winners received a glass trophy, certificate, and a full winners package designed to help them maximise their visibility.

