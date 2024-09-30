Local industry shines at Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first-ever Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week, was a dynamic and impactful celebration of the county’s thriving manufacturing sector, uniting industry leaders, local authorities, educational institutions, and passionate businesses.

The event was conceived and led by Cassandra Campbell and proudly hosted by Paradise Computing, a Northampton-based provider of ERP and IT Solutions for Manufacturing & Logistics,

Over 19 events were organised, each contributing to a powerful showcase of the innovation, expertise, and collaboration that make Northamptonshire a manufacturing powerhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week’s events culminated in a standout Panel Discussion, compered by Kevin Rogers, Partner at Wilson Browne Solicitors, with insights from Junuz Jakupović of the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC); Adam Lawton from the Northamptonshire Manufacturing Forum; Greg Ward, Principal Regeneration Officer at North Northamptonshire Council; Dr Mahmoud Moradi from the University of Northampton; Paul Granfield of Tresham College; and Jake Davey from Artisan Signs.

Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week

The discussion was followed by a lively networking session supported by Made in Northamptonshire, headed up by Rachel Mallows MBE, where local producers proudly showcased their delicious local fare, creating a truly community-focused finale.

Northamptonshire’s Manufacturing Strength

The manufacturing sector is a cornerstone of Northamptonshire’s economy, contributing over £2.7 billion annually. With over 2,500 businesses and around 43,000 people employed in the sector, manufacturing plays a crucial role in the region’s prosperity. The inaugural week shone a light on this economic powerhouse, underlining the importance of continued investment and community support.

Spotlight on Business Funding, Grants, and Women in Manufacturing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key events included the Unlocking Growth: Expert Insights on Business Funding & Grants seminar, which brought together experts from West Northamptonshire Council, South Midlands Growth Hub, the Business and IP Centre (BIPC), the University of Bedfordshire, and Lloyds Banking Group. This seminar offered invaluable guidance on navigating funding opportunities and grants to fuel business growth.

The week also hosted a lively debate, Empowering Women in Manufacturing: Insights and Inspiration, featuring Eleanor Baker from Lloyds Banking Group, Thomas Flude of Engineers Insight, Sarah Black-Smith from Siemens, and Neo Chatyoka of Uhuru Botanicals.

As someone who earned my first engineering qualification in 1986, when I was the only girl in the cohort and faced gender bias right from my first interview, it is both disappointing and essential that these conversations are still needed today.

Despite being the most qualified candidate, I wasn’t offered the job because the premises had no female WC—a stark reminder of the challenges women faced in the past. Historically, certain biases and workplace cultures may have discouraged women from pursuing roles in male-dominated industries like manufacturing and engineering. While there has been progress, unconscious bias in hiring and promotion processes can still exist, affecting women’s opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, women might be less inclined to apply for roles if they perceive the industry as unwelcoming or lacking in support, such as flexible working arrangements, mentorship, or representation of women in leadership. Efforts to create more inclusive environments, actively promote diversity, and challenge stereotypes are crucial in encouraging more women to both apply for and thrive in these roles.

These speakers provided a critical platform to continue these vital conversations, pushing for change and inspiring the next generation of women in manufacturing.

The Significance of Food & Drink Manufacturing in the UK

Food and drink manufacturing is a critical component of the UK’s industrial landscape, contributing over £28 billion annually and employing nearly 440,000 people. By integrating this sector into our week’s activities, Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week highlighted how interconnected the food and drink industry is with broader manufacturing efforts, driving innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.

Building a Central Hub for Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our vision for Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week extends beyond a week of events. Our goal is to continue creating a central hub where manufacturers can find information on available support, grants, educational resources, and upcoming events. By uniting these elements, we aim to provide the local manufacturing community with the tools, connections, and opportunities they need to thrive. This week has laid the foundation for a collaborative ecosystem that will serve our manufacturing community well into the future.

Engaging Attendees and Community Leaders

The week attracted an impressive turnout, including our local MP, Mike Reader, alongside local industry leaders and members of the wider manufacturing community. This diverse mix of attendees underscored the importance of the event as a platform for discussion, learning, and collaboration.

The active participation of these key figures and stakeholders amplified the impact of the week and highlighted the collective commitment to driving manufacturing excellence in Northamptonshire.

A United Effort

Alex Hamp, Director at Paradise Computing, played a key role in hosting and introducing many of the events throughout the week, assisted by Robert Machin. Our media partner, Business Times, ensured the stories of success and innovation were shared far and wide, while the NNBN strengthened our networking efforts considerably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support from West Northamptonshire Council, North Northamptonshire Council, Northampton BID, Brackmills BID, the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Manufacturing Technology Centre, The Manufacturer, Smart Machines & Factories, Lloyds Banking Group, Wilson Browne Solicitors, Sage, Sicon, Microsoft, Ingram Micro, Reed, Hawsons Chartered Accountants, Artisan Signs, Total Control Pro, CIM, Acronis, University of Northampton, Northamptonshire Manufacturing Forum, University of Bedfordshire, Tresham College, Northampton College and Made in Northamptonshire, and many more, was invaluable. Their involvement helped to create an inspiring and impactful week, filled with insightful discussions on topics ranging from supply chain cyber security to smart manufacturing, sustainability, and skills development.

Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week 2024 was more than a celebration; it was a bold statement of our community’s shared commitment to the future of manufacturing.

We look forward to continuing this journey, building on the success of our first year, and further establishing Northamptonshire as a hub of manufacturing excellence. Here’s to many more years of championing manufacturing excellence—together, we can unlock even greater opportunities for growth and innovation.

Join the NNMFG LinkedIn group to keep posted on future developments: (8) Northamptonshire Manufacturing | Groups | LinkedIn

For sponsorship or speaking opportunities, please contact Cassandra Campbell at [email protected].