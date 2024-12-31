Local heritage railway joins nationwide 'whistle up' celebrations

Steam locos at the Northampton & Lamport Railway's recently opened Boughton Station.

The Northampton and Lamport Railway is to participate in a nationwide "whistle-up" to mark 200 years of passenger rail travel.

The Railway's steam locomotive will join others on heritage railways across the country (and around the world) in blowing its whistle at 12:00 GMT on New Year's Day.

Organised by the Heritage Railway Association, it is expected to involve locos as far afield as Holland, South Africa and Sierra Leone.

Network Rail described it as the "biggest railway heritage mass-participation event, ever".

Class 31 diesel loco '31289' and steam loco 'Swanscombe No.4' at Boughton Station.

More than 50 heritage railways in the UK and abroad will be blowing the whistles of nearly 200 vintage steam and diesel locomotives to mark the start of Railway 200.

The year-long celebrations commemorate the launch of the Stockton and Darlington Railway in 1825, a landmark moment that revolutionised public transport. Full details can be found at www.railway200.co.uk

Train engine horns at mainline stations will also sound to welcome in the anniversary year, Network Rail said.

Steve Oates, chief executive of the Heritage Railway Association, said: "The whistle-up is a great chance for everyone involved in railways, big and small, across the world, to join in the celebrations and see in 2025 in style by reviving a tradition from the age of steam."

Steam loco 'Swanscombe No.4' crossing Bridge 11 on the Northampton & Lamport Railway

Rail Minister Lord Hendy said: "The world changed forever in 1825 with the birth of the modern railway in Britain, and rolled out across the globe.

"Railway 200's celebrations are a unique opportunity to honour a ground-breaking moment in our history."

The Northampton & Lamport Railway is a wholly volunteer-run heritage railway just north of Northampton. They run trains on most Sundays between March and September, as well as other special events throughout the year. For more information, visit their website at www.nlr.org.uk or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or X.

The Railway is always keen to welcome new volunteers and there are a great variety of roles to suit every interest and ability. Volunteering at the Railway is a great way to meet new people, learn new skills, keep fit and active and contribute to preserving local heritage. See their website for more information.