Local Hair Salon wins award for "BEST HAIR SALON" in Northamptonshire

In a remarkable triumph, a beloved local hair salon claims the prestigious title of Best Hair Salon Award.
By Joanna CurleyContributor
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST

A team of 15 staff at a hair salon in Towcester is celebrating after winning the prestigious title of 'Northampton Hair Salon of the Year.'

The Beauty Works, located in the Bell Plantation Gadren Centre, Towcester were the winners of The Muddy Stilettos "Best Hair Salon" in the Prestige Awards, whose ethos is all about celebrating and supporting the most exciting, brilliant local businesses, which aims to give recognition to small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their region in the past year.

The salon's team of 15 consists of experienced stylists, barbers, budding apprentices and salon assistants.

Joanna attending the awardsJoanna attending the awards
Salon owner Joanna Curley said: "It is brilliant, it was such a surprise for us. We have had a manic couple of years growing our team and business, it is a real speical honour, it shows just how far we have come."

Joanna continued: "We are quite a large team now and everyone is different and everyone has their own strengths and everyone is working together. We are so lucky to have such a great team who are all very talented individuals."

Please take a look on thier website to see what the salon has to offer!

The Beauty Works | Hair and Beauty Salon | Towcester Northamptonshire (thebeautyworkstowcester.co.uk)

