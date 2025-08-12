Local entrepreneur Phoenix Humphreys named as finalist in Best Businesswomen Awards 2025

Best Businesswoman Awards Finalist Badge 2025

The finalists for the prestigious Best Businesswomen Awards 2025 have been announced, shining a spotlight on exceptional female entrepreneurs who are redefining success in challenging times. Among the inspiring line-up is Phoenix Humphreys, founder of Raise to Rise, shortlisted in the Best Solopreneur category.

Founded in early 2024, Raise to Rise was born from Phoenix’s mission to make fundraising support accessible and affordable for new and smaller charities. With 96% of UK-registered charities considered small, yet facing a £4.6 billion funding shortfall in the past year alone, Raise to Rise addresses a critical gap that Phoenix has experienced first-hand. In just 18 months, the business has already helped clients secure over £150,000 in funding, working with causes ranging from mental health services to community hubs, animal welfare to veteran support projects.

The wider charity sector has been facing unprecedented challenges. In 2024 there was a 3.2% rise in core local government spending, but 80% of UK charities reported they will have to cut costs—making 2025 the year many are calling the “big squeeze”. The British public donated an estimated £15.4 billion in 2024, according to the Charities Aid Foundation’s (CAF) annual UK Giving Report, yet the number of people donating has fallen to the lowest levels since CAF began its research in 2016. For the smallest organisations—those with an income under £100,000, making up 80% of the sector—government funding is critical, accounting for 37% of their income compared to 26% for larger organisations.

In this climate, Phoenix’s work goes far beyond writing funding bids—it’s about empowering people and building the confidence of charity leaders who often feel daunted by the fundraising process. She blends industry expertise with a personal, mentoring approach, ensuring her clients not only secure funding but also learn the skills to continue succeeding long after a project ends.

Phoenix named "One to Watch 2024" in the Woman Who Solopreneur Awards

Phoenix’s impact has not gone unnoticed. She was named "One to Watch 2024" in the Woman Who Solopreneur Awards and recognised as one of the #iAlso100 for 2025 by f:Entrepreneur, celebrating women who inspire and lead in business. Being named a finalist in the Best Businesswomen Awards marks another milestone in her journey as a champion for small charities across the UK.

Reflecting on the award recognition, Phoenix said:

"Being named a finalist in the Best Businesswomen Awards is an incredible honour. Raise to Rise is about empowering the people and causes that matter most, and this recognition reinforces that the work we’re doing is making a difference. The small charity sector is full of passion and potential—and with the right support, it can thrive even in the toughest times."

One of her clients, Michelle Leivars, Co-Founder of Fight Forward CIC, described Phoenix as:

From ‘One to Watch’ to Best Businesswomen Awards finalist – celebrating recognition for a mission that matters. Proud to champion small charities and the incredible impact they create.

"a bloody incredible lady… Before we started, I had zero experience in fundraising or applying for grants, but Phoenix has given me confidence, support, and such valuable, practical guidance. She truly cares about her work, and it shines through in everything she does."

Debbie Gilbert, founder of the Best Businesswomen Awards, commented:

"This is the 11th year of these awards, and once again, we’ve seen an incredible calibre of entries. Despite the mounting pressures faced by women in business, from funding gaps to rising costs to the mental load of balancing life and leadership, these finalists have shown that female entrepreneurship is stronger than ever. Our judging panel was truly impressed by the standard of entries, and we’re proud to shine a light on these trailblazing women."

For Phoenix, this recognition is not just a personal achievement—it’s a celebration of the resilience and determination of the charities she supports. As Raise to Rise enters its second year, she remains committed to helping small charities bridge the funding gap, amplify their voices, and continue making a difference in their communities.

The winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Night at the Daventry Court Hotel, Daventry, on 10th October 2025, when the Gold Winners in each category will be revealed.