Local employer Howdens launches TradeFest 2025 – with its biggest kitchen deals of the year and the chance to win a van worth over £45,000

Howdens, the UK’s number one trade kitchen supplier, announces TradeFest 2025 to launch its biggest kitchen deals of the year. Howdens is giving tradespeople nationwide the chance to win a brand new van with a total prize worth over £45,000. Launching on 8th September, the prize includes a new van, £8,000 worth of tools, plus road tax and insurance. Customers will be automatically entered, with one entry for each kitchen containing 4 or more cabinets and three further entries for each Lamona appliance added in one transaction.

Look out for must-have merch as Howdens has partnered with award-winning graphic design artist, Micah Purnell to create a one-off TradeFest logo for a limited run of hoodies – keep an eye on Howdens social media channels to be in with a chance to win one.

Howdens has also teamed up with the FIX Radio Street Team, who will visit 20 depots across the nation for an exclusive Howdens road trip from 22nd September to 17th October, starting at the Bermondsey depot and visiting Portsmouth, Worcester, Great Yarmouth, Edinburgh Leith and more, to bringing festival vibes, deals and unmissable on-the-day action.

The famed Bald Builders will be at three depots including Rushden (on 16th September), Portsmouth (29th September) and Winchester (7th October) where they’ll be hosting lively meet-and-greets and bringing plenty of fun and energy.

Customers in the Republic of Ireland have the chance to win a holiday voucher worth €2,500. To enter, purchase a kitchen containing 4 or more cabinets or for three further entries purchase a Lamona appliance in one transaction.

TradeFest will be supported by a new radio campaign, featuring across talkSPORT, Absolute, Kiss, FIX Radio, and featuring the iconic track, Chelsea Dagger by The Fratellis.

Austin Cooke, Managing Director – Trade at Howdens, said: “We are going big with the launch of TradeFest 2025 – not only does it celebrate and back the trade, we are offering our biggest kitchen deals of the year. It’s the best time to buy a kitchen, using our free home surveys and expert design services for homeowners, our kitchens are available from local stock and ready for the trade to fit.

“TradeFest has really been embraced by our depot teams, who are packing even more fun and energy into helping our trade customers grow their business, and in turn, making sure their customers get the best kitchens, at the best prices, fitted by local experts.”

Howdens offers a wide range of kitchen and bedroom collections, from best on budget to premium Classic Timber Kitchens with 24 paint-to-order options, along with joinery, doors, and flooring. Kitchens feature rigid cabinets and are manufactured in their factories, and are backed by a 25-year cabinet guarantee. Products are available from stock at over 850 depots across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, ensuring availability when needed. Howdens is also the exclusive supplier of Lamona appliances, Oake & Gray flooring, and Fuller & Forge ironmongery, providing a complete solution for any project.

Homeowners can get started by booking a free design appointment online, and local depots can help in finding a tradesperson if needed.