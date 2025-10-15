Local designer wins silver in National Awards for Best Creative Business

Trudie Avery Silver Best Creative Business Award Winner

Northamptonshire brand designer, Trudie Avery — known as LogoLady — has scooped the Silver Award for Best Creative Business at the prestigious Best Businesswomen Awards 2025.

The awards celebrate female entrepreneurs from across the UK who are making a real impact in their industries. Trudie, who has built a thriving creative business from her home studio in Northamptonshire, was recognised for her exceptional work helping small business owners build brands that stand out.

With nearly three decades in design, Trudie has carved out a name for herself as a branding expert who combines fun, creativity, and kindness to transform how businesses present themselves. Through her brand LogoLady, she helps entrepreneurs find their confidence, stand out visually, and attract dream clients with personality-packed branding that feels true to who they are.

Speaking about the win, Trudie said: “I’m over the moon! This award means the world because creativity is at the heart of everything I do. I love helping business owners go from feeling invisible to unstoppable — and to be recognised nationally for doing what I love is just incredible.”

Trudie’s creative flair and no-nonsense approach to branding have earned her a loyal following of clients across the UK and beyond. She also mentors other designers looking to step out of employment and build their own thriving businesses.

The Best Businesswomen Awards, founded by entrepreneur Debbie Gilbert, recognise the achievements of female founders excelling in their fields.