Local credit union kicks off a grants scheme for Cobblers fans

Commsave Credit Union, recently unveiled as the club’s new men’s first team training kit partner, launched its new ‘Commsave Supports’ grants scheme, which will see at least three £500 cheques awarded to Northamptonshire charities and good causes during this 2023-24 football season.

James Richards, Business Development Manager, Commsave, said: “Commsave Supports is a grants scheme exclusively for Cobblers supporters and we are encouraging fans to nominate a local cause they really care about.

“We are really proud to be the Cobblers’ official training wear partner and this is another way we can support our county, the club and its incredible supporters.”

Commsave and NTFC

Caroline Lucy, Commercial Director of Northampton Town Football Club added: "We are very grateful to Commsave for this new scheme. As a club, we are at the very heart of the Northamptonshire community and this is a fantastic way for the club and Commsave to reach good causes that help improve the lives of Cobblers supporters.

"There are so many fantastic causes that deserve support and we look forward to seeing some of the great causes put forward for consideration."

Cobblers fans can visit https://www.commsave.co.uk/ntfc to find out more about Commsave and its new grants scheme. Here, you can complete a short online form and nominate a cause you think deserves to receive the £500 donation.

The deadline for nominations for the first Commsave Supports grant is 12noon on Monday 7th August 2023. The winning cause, which must be based in Northamptonshire, will be announced on Friday 11th August and will receive a £500 Commsave Supports cheque on the Cobblers pitch at Sixfields, Northampton ahead of one of the upcoming fixtures.

Commsave is one of the largest credit unions in the UK, with over 35,000 members and growing. The organisation is not-for-profit, owned exclusively by its members – not private shareholders, unlike many high street banks. Profits are retained within the business, shared with members in the form of annual dividends, invested in its staff and shared with local communities.